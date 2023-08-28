SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency, has announced the appointment of 18 new professionals in June, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.
HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Rachel Boulerice - DSP Employment in Bellows Falls; John Cassin - Residential Specialist at Alternatives; Phoebe Connolly -Teacher at Kindle Farm School; Terry Conway - Behavioral Interventionist in Brattleboro; Alexis Corbosiero - Residential Specialist in Springfield; Lisa Cross – Accountant I in Springfield; Karen Gay – DSP Community in Windsor/Hartford, Sherry Hallock - IFBS Coordinator in White River Junction; Colleen Kilbreath - Residential Specialist in Woodstock; Lindsay Korsen – CCBHC Care Coordinator in Springfield; Mary Lachenal – CCBHC Care Coordinator in Brattleboro; Briana Lyman - - Behavioral Interventionist in Hartford; Candace Rose – DSP Community in Windsor/Hartford; Laurie Roser – Accountant II in Springfield; Marika Vandervalk – Silk Screening Intern in Brattleboro; and Jessica White - Residential Specialist in Springfield.
These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s team of more than 500 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 individuals annually across southeastern Vermont.