SPRINGFIELD — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency announced the appointment of 10 new professionals hired during the month of April whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield and Windsor regions.
Hannah Anderson, school-based behavioral interventionist in Hartford; Denise Bouchard, office support generalist I in Hartford; Andrew Chickering, recycling staff in Springfield; Jude Grophear, peer support advocate II in Brattleboro; Shamicka Johnson, residential specialist at Alternatives; Dr. Kulsoom Khan, psychiatrist in Hartford; Jill King, residential specialist at Beekman House; Kelsi Nanatovich; crisis intervention specialist in Springfield; Briana Plante, case manager II in Hartford; and Ashley Quelch, residential specialist at Alternatives.
These new hires will support the non-profit agency’s comprehensive mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability programs, which serves 4,000 individuals annually across Windsor and Windham Counties.