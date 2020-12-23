MDAs a physician, I get a lot of questions from people about how they can possibly visit with their loved ones this holiday season. While it’s so frustrating, because many people would do almost anything to see their close friends and family for the holidays, doing so is simply not safe.
When I share this with them, along with my regrets, they often note a bunch of details about where they are going or where their loved one is coming from. They sometimes note how long it has been since they have seen this cherished person. I make conversation and empathize with them before having to share, as politely as possible, that none of those details matter, when it comes to preventing COVID-19.
The persistent among the askers go on to detail all of the hoops that they are willing to jump through in order to make this trip or visit possible. They know that they could quarantine for seven days, get a negative test, travel with no stops in a private vehicle, before, finally, giving their loved one a hug. Or, if they take a plane or other public transport, they know that they need to quarantine for seven days after their arrival. Unfortunately, when we reside with others, even for just a few days, it’s nearly impossible to keep up true quarantine and masking.
The Vermont Department of Health website clearly states, vacation and leisure travel, which includes trips to visit loved ones, “is prohibited by the Governor’s order, even if one intends to be isolated from contact with others and abide by mitigation measures.” While this may seem harsh, there is good reason behind it. We are breaking records for the number of new cases every day.
Really, all travel should be for essential reasons only. What is essential? Essential travel includes travel for personal safety; medical care; care of others; parental shared custody; for food, beverage or medicine; or for work. People traveling for essential reasons should use extreme caution by wearing a mask, staying distanced from others, and washing their hands frequently. To make matters more difficult, there is no minimum distance you can travel safely. Traveling — even within Vermont, even to the next town, even next door — is not safe. You should not socialize with anyone from outside your household. Period.
I urge you to make your holiday visits virtual this year. Send your gifts and cards, pick up the phone, or video chat. But please do not visit loved ones in person. Doing so puts yourself, your loved ones, your neighbors, essential workers, healthcare capacity, and our community at risk. Think of obeying the governor’s orders as a gift to your loved ones, indicating the sacrifice is showing you care about their health and safety.