NEWFANE — Ted Lawrence hosts Trunkside Tales with a circus clown at the West River Railroad Museum in Newfane.
The event will take place on September 12 from noon to 2 p.m.
Lawrence brings us a piece of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, where he was a clown working under the Big Top and living on the railroad.
Ted sets up the steamer trunk he used while touring the U.S. in the 1980s, and as he puts on his clown makeup, he enchants his audience with true stories about living on the circus train and working with elephants, tigers, acrobats, and clowns from around the world.
You will witness his transformation from “Everyday Joe” into a genuine bigger-than-life Ringling Clown. Lawrence is a gifted storyteller and he will regale you with stories of the circus. There will be popcorn and activities for all ages at this program being held at the West River Railroad Museum.
The show is free and for any questions contact: info@historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org. For an updated schedule of events, see the Historical Society of Windham County’s website: www.historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org.