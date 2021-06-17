BRATTLEBORO — Youth Services’ Helicopter Golf Ball Drop, a hallmark of Youth Services’ Annual Golf Tournament, is a game of chance with incredible odds, according to Cathy Coonan, chair of the Youth Services’ Board of Directors. Coonan described the $100 balls as a perfect gift for a Dad on Father’s Day, as no assembly is required and a $3,000 cash pot putting a smile on anyone’s face.
Balls numbered 1-100 are purchased, Coonan said, loaded into a bucket and transported by helicopter over the 9th fairway at Brattleboro Country Club where they are dropped from a height of 20 feet. The owner of the numbered ball which lands closest to the pin collects $3,000 cash.
Individuals do not need to be part of the tournament to buy golf balls, priced at $100 each, nor be present at the drop to win the cash prize, explained Coonan. A maximum of 100 balls, now available for purchase, will be sold. A ride in the Renaud Bros. Inc. helicopter will be auctioned weather permitting ride, donated by pilot Mike Renaud.
To buy a golf ball for the drop, visit www.youthservicesinc.org/ball-drop . To request a specific number for your ball, call Youth Services at 802-257-0361 x131.