BRATTLEBORO — In 2022 Vermont is estimated to have 4,260 new cases of cancer, New Hampshire 9,430. In 2022, invasive breast cancer will be newly diagnosed in an estimated 287,850 women and 2,710 men in the U.S. As always, early detection is key, and the American Cancer Society is the leader for that message. That’s why The Peak Radio (Great Eastern Radio) & Beeze Tees Screen printing is dedicating the month of October to raising as much money as possible for the American Cancer Societies of Vermont and New Hampshire.
Beginning Thursday at the River Garden Market Place in Brattleboro, The Peak and Beeze Tees will begin their march through October. Every Thursday night for the month of October they will be co-hosting Pink Pint Nights at local establishments. Locations will offer drink specials and portions of those proceeds with go to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Beeze Tees has designed a unique one of a kind “Boobs Rock” logo that will go on apparel like t-shirts, hoodies and bags, with 50 percent of those sales also benefiting ACS (see website below for ordering information).
October’s Schedule: (all events take place from 5 to 7 p.m.)
Oct. 6, River Garden Marketplace in Brattleboro ($1 donated for all drafts)
Oct. 13, Lab’n Lager in Keene, N.H. ($1 donated for every Bud Light Sold, with Bellavance matching)
Oct. 20, Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza in Brattleboro (drink special to be announced)
Oct. 27, Tempesta’s in Keene ($1 donated for every Bud Light sold, with Bellavance matching).
For more information visit https://bit.ly/pinkpintnight.