BRATTLEBORO — The town of Brattleboro is conducting a housing survey to help the town and its partners create housing solutions to address pressing housing needs. Findings from the survey will be incorporated into a Housing Action Plan that is expected to be completed this fall.
Take the survey at http://tinyurl.com/brattleborohousing.
In addition to residents of Brattleboro, property owners and those who would like to live in Brattleboro but have had trouble finding housing are encouraged to take the survey.
All participants will be entered into a chance to win one of four $25 gift cards. For a hard copy of the survey, visit Brooks Memorial Library or the Planning Department (Suite 202 in the Municipal Center). You may also contact the Planning Department at 802-251-8154 or planning@brattleboro.org and a copy of the survey will be sent.