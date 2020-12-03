NEWFANE -- The board of the South Newfane Schoolhouse invites everyone to help turn the schoolhouse into a snow globe.
In honor of the season, and to allow creative spirits to gather even if it can't be in person, the board wants to fill the South Newfane Schoolhouse with handmade snowflakes from the community.
Paper and instructions are available on the porch of the South Newfane Schoolhouse or you can use your own. For instructions on how to create paper snowflakes, go to https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9ua_tS8Zmv8.
Place your flakes on the South Newfane Schoolhouse porch on Dover Road at Auger Hole in South Newfane before Sunday, Dec. 6.
You can sign your name to your work or remain anonymous -- your call!