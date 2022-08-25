BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Southeast School District is asking past and present members of the school communities to come forward with any information they feel may help the investigation regarding sexual abuse of students, harassment or abuse of power by current or former faculty, administration, and staff of the WSESD, including Brattleboro Union High School, Brattleboro Area Middle School and any district elementary schools.
Residents do not need to be a victim of abuse or harassment to help. Any information shared could help the investigation. Visit southernvermontlaw.com/wsesd; call 802-451-0905; email report@wsesd.info.
To speak with an investigator, provide a name and contact information. Any information provided, including names and contact information of those reporting information, will remain confidential unless disclosure is required by mandatory reporting laws in Vermont, in which case, information will be reported to Vermont’s Department for Children and Families, as required, and that agency’s privacy protocols will take precedence.
Callers should indicate if they would like to report anonymously in their message. They should leave their email or phone number and not leave their name. An office member should contact callers within 24 hours to set up a meeting with an investigator.
As noted on the website, Brattleboro lawyer Aimee Goddard, a partner at Annis & Goddard PLC, “is committed to providing transparent, accessible, and safe avenues for reporting.” For those requiring an accommodation, the firm “will make every reasonable effort to support your needs.” For more information, call the law firm at 802-451-0905 or email report@wsesd.info.