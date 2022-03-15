MONTPELIER — Vermont Rail System, including the Vermont Railway and Green Mountain Railroad will be sprayed with herbicides on or around May 1 to control the weed growth by the tracks.
Beginning on or around July 1, areas close to streams and standing water that were not sprayed on the first application will be spot treated with herbicides.
Residents that back up to Vermont Rail System should protect private water supplies or other sensitive areas. It is the responsibility of the resident to notify the state of the existence of a private water supply located near the railway.
Questions or comments should be addressed to: Vermont Department of Agriculture, 116 State St., Montpelier, VT 05602 or by calling 802-828-2431.