BENNINGTON — Heritage Family Cares 4 You, a nonprofit foundation, recently awarded its $10,000 Caring 4 A Cause Grant to the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless.
“We would like to congratulate the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless and thank them for all they do,” said Mark Grossarth, managing director of HFcares4U. “The Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless has consistently worked and continues to fight homelessness in many ways.”
The cause was chosen by Heritage Family Credit Union’s 2021 Employee of the Year, Jody Garrow, who was tasked to pick an issue important to her for the grant selection process.
“Homelessness is a huge issue right now. We have so many families in our communities who do not have a stable home and it is affecting many of our children. Lack of affordable housing in our community exacerbates the issue. Solving homelessness is a cause that I support, because it affects so many of my neighbors — and honestly for so many it could be just one financial emergency away,” said Garrow about her choice of recipient.
Heritage Family Cares 4 You is Heritage Family Credit Union’s nonprofit giving foundation. HFCares4U was created by Heritage Family Credit Union leadership who were seeking a meaningful way to give back to the communities that have provided so much to the credit union over the years. HFCares4U is a 501(c)3 charitable foundation established in 2019 to support charities in communities — along with the Heritage Family Credit Union branch footprint.
Community members can donate and help with HFCares4U’s philanthropy. For more information on Heritage Family Cares 4 You, or to make a donation, visit hfcares4u.com.
The credit union has branches in Rutland, Bennington, Fair Haven, Londonderry, Ludlow, Manchester and elsewhere.