WILMINGTON -- Several months after taking ownership of the private ski resort on Haystack Mountain, the Hermitage Members Club has been busy with a number of community outreach efforts.
On July 4, the Hermitage Club hosted a special event featuring a collection of classic, vintage and super cars, along with a variety of trucks in a casual sharing show called 'Cars & Coffee,' followed by a rally parade through Wilmington. The event was organized and supported by Rally2Give, welcomed all members of the Deerfield Valley community, and raised money to benefit Wilmington Public Safety as a thank you for their service and efforts.
In conclusion of the first year under new ownership and management, the Hermitage Members Club has also participated in a fundraiser for Deerfield Valley Rescue, made donations to the Vermont Make-a-Wish Foundation on behalf of the Boyd family, Friends of the Valley Charity Golf Tournament flag sponsorship, Wilmington Blueberry Festival sponsorship, and Wilmington Old Home Week parade band sponsorship, Center for Self-Reliance Food Pantry of Greenfield, Mass., and Green Up Day of Vermont.