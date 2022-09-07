WILMINGTON — The Hermitage Club is hosting the Hermitage Hoedown on Oct. 1 to raise money for Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend.
The campaign includes the renovation and expansion of the institution’s Emergency Department and the construction of an all-new regional Cancer Center. The new Kendall Emergency Department and Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will affect care for residents of Southern Vermont, Northern Berkshire County and Eastern New York.
“This is a fun and relaxed way to have a great Saturday night with friends and also help the hospital make important changes to its key services, ones that we all need and use,” said Rich Caplan and his wife, Laurie, of Deerfield Valley Real Estate, in a statement. They are the organizers of the event and serve on the Vision 2020 Capital Campaign’s Public Phase Committee. “We can’t wait to get our community members together in support of this project.”
Tickets are $125 and include an open bar from 6 to 7 p.m., a barbecue dinner and live music and dancing with Miss Paula & The Twangbusters. Recommended attire is casual, and cowboy boots are encouraged.
The SVHC Foundation Board and Vision 2020 Steering Committee has been raising funds for the projects for the last four years. To date, nearly $24 million has been raised toward the goal of $25 million. The Public Phase Committee is asking the community to help them raise the final $1 million.
“We are so grateful to Rich, Laurie and the Hermitage Club for spearheading this community effort,” said Leslie Keefe, vice president for corporate development at SVHC. “We are looking forward to a really entertaining evening that will also make a significant impact our fundraising efforts and help us achieve our goal.”
Visit hermitagehoedown.com to purchase tickets and sponsorships.