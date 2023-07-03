I do not understand the fascination with the Titanic. There are lots of tragic shipwrecks. And many of those wrecks were noble – people who died for you and me in the course of a war. Yet, the Titanic seems to have a hold on us. That some would pay so much money to view it through a peephole, and take on the associated risks, leaves me befuddled.
I wonder about the lives that could be aided with those kinds of funds.
On the other hand, where do we draw the line? I do not “need” three bikes, nor a lot of the possessions I have. People do not need to go out to dinner as often. Do we “need” the style of car we drive, or that watch, or the jewelry?
We live in a broken world. And, in our own way, we each are a part of it.
That submarine imploded and people are dead.
But, be mindful before jumping on a righteous pedestal. Stand back a step or two. We are each a part of this broken world, in varying degrees.