The leaves will be arriving. The sun is higher. Temperatures are up. Water fills the streambeds.
And soon enough the vegetation will cover up all the cans and bottles on the sides of the roads. Out of sight, out of mind! But if we pay attention and live with a measure of awareness, we see them.
A lot of us cannot afford electric or hybrid cars, solar panels, or energy saving heating units for the house. Now is the moment for all that stuff on the roadside… before the poison ivy comes in.
My town provides the bags. The road crews pick them up and take them to the dump.
I fill ‘em. A few hours of time. I used to get angry and grouse about the litter. But such anger can drain us. I decided to turn complaint into something good. Pay attention to you.