When we seek support it is usually because we need a little build up. Give yourself a break. Have a little compassion for yourself and be careful to whom you turn.
Cut back on drinking… how do you anticipate the drinkers will respond? Change your eating…. How will those not making such changes respond? Meditate… how might the non-meditators respond? Exercise — how might non-exercisers respond? Often when we do something which others are not doing, they can feel the need to defend their ways and that defensiveness can lead them to having an offense against those who are different.
When we do something out of the norm, people can get uncomfortable. When we are hoping for support, we may not find it.
Be mindful of this. Rest in the truth of your ways, a truth which, hopefully, is not based on some au courant fad. Seek fellow travelers on your journey.