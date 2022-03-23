On the road I travel around Brattleboro there is a stream that descends the mountain. The stream is always changing. Today, gurgling is the stream.
Although I drive that road often, I did not notice the stream until recently. My mind was someplace else. It helps to turn off the radio and be present with one’s surroundings.
I anticipate that the streambed will be dry soon enough. I am thankful I saw it when it was full.
The beauty is there, but it is there for a breath. Have to slow the mind, cut out the distractions. Don’t want to miss it.