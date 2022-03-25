I was picking up cans and bottles on the side of the road the other day and a person stopped to thank me and to say it was a vain task because folks will just throw out more stuff.
That person is right, to a point.
I figure it is in the nature of some to throw out stuff from their cars. It is where life has moved them. So be it. I cannot change them so easily.
I pay attention to my nature. If it is their nature to throw out, it is my nature to clean up a bit. It is where life has taken me. Why should I change my nature because of them?
Try to stay out of the complaint zone. It only makes us feel self-righteous.
Be mindful of your nature.