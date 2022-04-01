When our neighbor bought his house he asked the previous owner whether he would miss the view. The response? “I do not even notice the view anymore.”
When I go to the garage I am intent on getting what I need. It is on the way back to the house that I notice the stars in the sky. I marvel that I did not see them on the way out, only on the way back.
The point is - the stars were there…. Where was my mind?
Notice. Pay attention. My friend said that when he turns off the radio in his car, he notices the trees and the sky. Cut out the distractions.
This is our moment. Pay attention to the beauty that is.