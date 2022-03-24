Almost every time I drive, someone passes me. I marvel at this. Typically, I see them again at one of the lights. In other words, passing me did not really accomplish much, unless it soothed them to fly by someone they perceive as a slow poke. I look at folks in a hurry like that and ponder what kind of emergency they are responding to.
There is no rational reason to go that fast. It does not really help us. But we do it anyway. Sometimes I do, too. It is a reflection of what is within.
When you are driving, watch the speedometer. It is a “tell” as to our inner life.