A skier noted that she is at peace on the top of the ski run. The view is spectacular. The challenges of her life seem to be put in a different perspective. But we can be at the top of a mountain, or the top of a ski run, and not see a thing. I recall reading that the average time a visitor spends on Mt. Washington is around 30-45 minutes, then it is on to the next matter.
Can we stop to savor where we are and the goodness in our lives? We do not have to be on a mountaintop to do that. In the savoring there is a stillness.
This is your moment. Stop. Be still. Savor.