When I discovered the Brattleboro ski jump, my eyes lit up when I saw the metal steps. Can I get up those steps? I had not done anything like that in decades.
So I started. Once a week, sometimes twice, I am at the metal steps at our ski jump. I began by walking up. Once. Once was enough. I was sore for days.
In time I graduated to running. I am old and fat. I am not inclined to running any longer. So my “running” up the steps is the “running” you would expect from an old, fat guy. Slow. Very slow. I have kept at it.
I figured I had the potential. We sell ourselves short far too often.
The steps are as close as I think I have come to having a heart attack. (I have not told my family this, as it would only create problems.) And my doctor did say – “Go for it.”
Take the time to do what you love. Be aware - one day we do not have that choice.
Go, go when you can.