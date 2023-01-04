BRATTLEBORO — Upper Elementary students Solen Rosenberg and Eleanor Horton initiated this year’s Community Toy Drive at Hilltop Montessori School. Building upon last year’s inaugural project, which grew out of the passion for helping children and their families who are unhoused or experiencing economic hardship, this year the students expanded their drive to include more families within the community.
Solen and Eleanor co-led the classroom’s winter season toy drive this year for children of families in need. The students contacted early education programs and schools in Windham County. After they followed up with phone calls with directors, principals and organizations, they were able to put together a list of children and their holiday wishes and needs. The students created a Giving Tree in the front lobby where people could select a child to purchase specific items from their wish list. Altogether, students were able to connect with area schools and organizations that were looking to make the recent holiday a little brighter for almost 50 children ages 10 months to 14 years.
While Solen and Eleanor organized the Giving Tree, they also planned and implemented their toy drive campaign at Hilltop Montessori School with the rest of the Upper Elementary Classroom. They created a flier for the newsletter and went around to each class from Children’s House to Middle School to talk about the toy drive and hand out flyers. The students worked together making posters and collecting donations of toys, books, games and winter clothing at pick up and drop off prior to the final week before winter break. Students Dylan Shine, Reine Beckwith, and Annie Donahue were also instrumental in organizing the gifts for each child and delivering them to area programs and schools.
The Upper Elementary students worked diligently on sorting and putting together selections for each child on their list and with all the heartfelt joy that giving brings. Gifts were then delivered to schools and organizations over winter break.