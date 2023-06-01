BRATTLEBORO — Hilltop Montessori School will hold its 50th anniversary Community Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at 99 Stafford Farm Hill. This event is open to all, with food for purchase from Tito’s Tacos, Jamaican Jewelz and Frisky Cow Gelato.
Sandglass Theater will provide a mini version of Punschi at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon in the Arts Barn Theater. Magicians Without Borders will perform a magic show at 1 p.m. in the Arts Barn Theater. Hilltop Alum Eben Viens will bring his band to play music at 2 p.m., and Boogie Down Kids will close out the day in the Arts Barn Theater from 3 to 4 p.m.
New England Center for Circus Arts will be on the Elementary Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will present live birds of prey from 10 to 11 a.m. on the middle school lawn. The River Gallery School of Art will host a Plein Air workshop from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the middle school lawn by the pond.
There will be a 2 p.m. photo opportunity for all past and present Hilltop community members as well.