HINSDALE, N.H. — Fifth graders who recently graduated from Hinsdale Elementary School unveiled their class project for the school. Each student created a six-inch square design to express their “Dream for the Future.”
These 42 designs were professionally engraved on porcelain tiles and arranged into a permanent display that is now mounted in the school corridor. This display joins three others created by the graduates in 2019, 2020 and 2021 which had themes of “Helping Hands,” “Reading Can Take You to New Places” and “Masks Protect and Reflect Who We Are” respectively. These four permanent displays present 170 original student designs to inspire current and future Hinsdale Elementary students. One student boasted: “My little sister can see it every day.”
“Dream for the Future” was selected as this year’s theme at the beginning of the school year while COVID-19 was still impacting everyone. This theme gave the students permission to think beyond the limitations imposed by the pandemic and to openly express their aspirations for all to see and share.
A large gathering of students and parents were excited to see the unveiling on May 19. This was the first public unveiling since 2019 due to COVID. Students were anxious to see how their tile came out and how it fit into the display. Each student received a smaller replica tile with their design and a photo of the entire display in appreciation of their participation in the project.
One student wrote: “The best part was that it was anything we wanted and it was about us.” Another noted that it was important “to encourage kids to use their imaginations.” “I got to share my dream” declared a student when asked about the project.