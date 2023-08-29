HINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale School District hosted its first-ever convocation to kick off the school year on Tuesday, with an original and student-led program. All school district employees attended the celebration to usher in the school year at the Hinsdale Town Hall and to hear students share their thanks and thoughts about their experiences in Hinsdale schools. The program is part of a renewed vision for Hinsdale School District that prioritizes student learning through the lens of personalization, and students showcased their speaking talents to motivate and inspire staff members, according to a news release.
Students return to school on Wednesday. In any school district, convocation sets the tone for the year. It is common for school districts to bring in a speaker or to use the day for professional learning for staff. However, with its focus on community, kindness, and student-centered learning, the morning was infused with excitement, inspiration, and student voices.
With a renewed focus on student-centered learning and personalization, Hinsdale High School senior Brookelynn Pagach served as the host of the program, while Hinsdale Elementary School fifth grader Kylie Croteau, middle school eighth grader Colton Bornkessel, and senior Julia Hammond delivered keynote speeches for their respective school levels. Second grade student Vasiliki Diamadis started the event by leading everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by sixth grader Molly Bauer and sophomores Renee Crosby and Shyanne Lorette singing the national anthem.
“In meeting with the Convocation Day student speakers and hosts, we shared with both them and their families how their voices mattered most. While leaving the focus of their messages in their hands, we stressed that hearing from them on opening day will really set the stage for getting teachers excited and focused on student voice and student learning,” said Karen Thompson, director of Personalized Learning and Professional Development.
“Our approach this year and on this day reflects the approach we will take every day: students are at the center of our learning community. While that’s easy to say, how that manifests in building ‘unity in community,’ promoting kindness, and fostering trust with students, will be top of mind for every educator in our district every day,” explained Interim Superintendent Dr. David Ryan.
Hinsdale School District also used the day to embark on a year-long journey to define its Portrait of a Learner. “The Portrait of a Learner is a collaborative process to define a vision for student success,” according to the New Hampshire Learning Initiative's website, a non-profit organization that will help guide the Hinsdale community’s development of its own Portrait of a Learner. “The vision becomes the district’s North Star which guides school operations and pedagogy around a collective outcome for all students. With this vision, the community is taking a strong stance on what it means for their students to be college, career, and life ready. Identifying the essential or transportable skills to be successful after high school is part of this process. Communities are also reinforcing their commitment to supporting the whole child in a way that goes beyond test scores,” the website explains.
“Our Portrait of a Learner work is inclusive in defining what’s behind the handshake at graduation. What does it really mean? What does it really stand for?” says Thompson. “When we say inclusive, we mean our entire community – not just voices within the walls of our school building. This is essential because our kids belong to everyone. Our community members, our taxpayers, all have an investment in the future, but they also have a lot to share in shaping that vision of what a Hinsdale graduate brings to the world when they leave our schools,” Thompson added.
Another unique feature of the day was to introduce a staff recognition program in which two inaugural awards would recognize outstanding district staff members. Part of Dr. Ryan’s vision is to recognize and celebrate people who are doing extraordinary things on behalf of students.
“The Richard T. McCarthy Service Award represents the highest caliber of service to students, colleagues and community, emblematic of the man for whom it is named,” Dr. Ryan said. “Each year a Hinsdale School District employee who has served with distinction will be named at the opening convocation.” Hinsdale Elementary School Principal Joe Boggio was named its inaugural recipient, and the late McCarthy’s wife, Ann McCarthy, was on hand to share in the unveiling of the award.
The Giraffe Award recognizes a staff member who takes risks and has “stuck their neck out” in an effort to improve opportunities and learning for our students, and Thompson introduced this award with Christine Bowker, a fifth grade teacher at HES, as its first recipient.