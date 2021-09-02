HINSDALE, N.H. — In 2018, the Hinsdale Education Foundation launched the fifth grade Wall Tile Project. Every fifth grade student designs a tile as part of a class display to be permanently installed in the corridor of the new Hinsdale Elementary school addition. Eight wall sections have been designated to extend this project to eventually include a tile from of every Pre-K to fifth grade student attending when the new addition opened.
The first display was unveiled in 2019 with each student creating an original tile to express the theme “Helping Hands.” In 2020, the fifth grade adopted “Reading Can Take You to New Places” as their theme in recognition of Hinsdale Elementary being awarded a 2019-20 Children’s Literary Foundation “Year of the Book Grant.”
This year, the fifth grade class unveiled a display to show, for all-time, how they have had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their theme, “Masks Protect and Reflect Who We Are,” marks this extremely challenging year with a profound tile display.
The display consists of 46 masked facial portraits through which each student’s feelings are presented in the design of their mask and the expression in their eyes. Some created a design to look cool, fashionable or funny; some created one to show the interests of the wearer; while others designed a masked that expressed deeper feelings about how the COVID-19 restrictions have impacted their lives.
Even the unveiling and first viewing of the 2021 display in May had to be restricted under COVID-19 protocols. Each of the two fifth grade classrooms were divided into two cohorts. To minimize the number of people in the corridor, only one representative from each cohort participated in the unveiling along with their parents. These students were Shelby Flagg, Julia Des Chenes, Evelyn Ebbighausen and Mia Braun. The remaining students in the class then viewed the display with their parents in shifts for each cohort. Every student received a replica of the tile they designed.
The three class displays now lining the Hinsdale Elementary corridor present an interesting legacy documenting the times, experiences, interests and feelings of Hinsdale’s graduating fifth graders while inspiring creative expression in the younger students who will grow up with these works in their building.
To learn more about this project, the Foundation and how you can help, go to the Hinsdale Education Foundation website at HinsdaleEF.org or email hinsdaleEF@gmail.com. Hinsdale Education Foundation is a 501© (3) organization formed to support creative educational programs and activities not covered in the Hinsdale School District’s annual budget.