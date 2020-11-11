HINSDALE, N.H. — Douglas Pryor of Hinsdale, N.H., a U.S. Airforce Vietnam veteran was presented, at the Hinsdale VFW Post No. 4234, the Silver Star Service Banner and plaque from Eric Adams, Iraq/Desert Storm veteran, who is the N.H. VFW District 5 Commander. Douglas is a 100 percent service-related disabled veteran. He continues service to the community by delivering Meals on Wheels to residents of Hinsdale on a daily basis for the past five years.
The Silver Star Families of America (SSFOA) is dedicated to supporting and assisting wounded, ill, injured and dying active duty and veterans and their families of all branches of service from all wars. Their goal is to recognize the blood sacrifice of wounded and those with injuries and illnesses originating in a war zone and remember their efforts by honoring them with the Silver Star Service Banner. Qualifications include: Purple Heart recipients, victims of friendly fire, those who suffer from PTS, Agent Orange effects and Gulf War syndrome.