BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department announced that Hipfunk Associates will be performing at this summer's "Arts in the Parks."
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, Hipfunk Associates will perform at the Brattleboro Common on Putney Road. The performance will be moved to the Brattleboro American Legion, Post 5 on Linden Street in the event of rain.
Hipfunk Associates plays a variety of funk, R&B, pop and reggae tunes from the '70s through the present. Hipfunk is a four-piece Brattleboro-based band with male vocals, guitar, keys, bass and drums. They have many years gigging in the tri-state area. Hipfunk Associates keeps multi-generations partying as they perform hits from Michael Jackson to Pharrell Williams to Sublime to James Brown, among others.
As lead singer and bassist, Jay Cook's soul and energy bring enthusiasm to the dance floor. He is supported by guitarists Bob Everingham, Evan Lincoln, and drummer Josh Francis. For the show's second half, Hipfunk Associates will be joined by the horn funkiness duo of Anders Burrows and Jim Heffron on the trumpet and saxophone.
