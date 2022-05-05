DUMMERSTON — On Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Landmark Trust USA invites the public to tour Dutton Farmhouse, a historic Greek Revival-style farmhouse at 255 Dutton Farm Road. The LTUSA is a non-profit historic preservation organization that has restored this 1845 farmhouse as well as four other Vermont properties. The open house is free, with light refreshments available by donation. The rain date for the event is Sunday, May 15.
“We look forward to welcoming the community to tour the beautiful Dutton Farmhouse and learn about its history,” said Executive Director Susan McMahon. “The property has sweeping views of Scott Farm Orchard, where the apple trees should be in bloom, as well as the Connecticut River Valley and Mount Monadnock on a clear day.”
For more information about Dutton Farmhouse or to book as a short-term vacation rental, visit The Landmark Trust USA’s website. The open house will also share the results of a recent study done by Bill Flynt, the Trust’s board president, and Eric Gradoia to confirm the age of the historic building. Flynt and Gradoia are historical consultants who practice dendrochronology, a method of dating houses by studying tree-ring patterns in the timber used to build them.
Also on May 14 at Dutton Farmhouse, Landmark Trust USA is partnering with Brattleboro's River Gallery School to offer a Plein Air Painting Workshop. Artist Leigh Niland will lead the workshop where participants will get an opportunity to paint this scenic landscape. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costs $75. Register through the River Gallery School.