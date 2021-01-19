DUMMERSTON -- Join in for the annual meeting and program of the Dummerston Historical Society via Zoom on Thursday at 7 p.m. A brief business meeting will be held first, focusing on a review of 2020 activities, election of officers and presentation of the budget.
Following the business meeting, the program will feature Chuck Fish, who will speak on Rudyard Kipling's four years in Vermont: "Why he came, why he left, what he thought of Vermonters, and how his deepest political instincts clashed with American convictions." Although delicious refreshments are typically served at the meetings, you'll have to provide your own this time.
If interested in attending, email gailsvt@gmail for Zoom information.