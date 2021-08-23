NEWFANE — The annual meeting of the Historical Society of Windham County will be held at NewBrook Firehouse on Friday, August 27.
A brief business meeting at 5:30 p.m. will be followed by the traditional storytelling program at 6 p.m.
This year’s storytellers will be Dr. Robert Backus of Wardsboro and Dr. Robert Tortolani of Brattleboro. They will share their experiences of medical care in Windham County and its evolution over their decades of experiences. There will be no pot-luck this year; however, light refreshments will be served. Admission is free of course.
Questions? Contact: info@historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org. For an updated schedule of events, see the Historical Society of Windham County’s website: www.historicalsocietyofwindhamcounty.org.