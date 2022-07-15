Seventy three years ago, the sports editor of the Montpelier Argus newspaper wrote it this way:
“If ever a town deserved to win the pennant, it’s Brattleboro,” he wrote. “Faced with a huge deficit before the season even started, the directors of the Maples, along with fans and business concerns, dug down deep enough to finance a hustling ball club and a manager to boot. The victory must be a sweet one for the Maples and manager Stan Benjamin, the happy-go-lucky Brattleboro pilot, who rates a salute for the finest piece of managerial magic of the 1949 Northern League season.”
It was a “sporting” bit of writing because the Montpelier baseball team came in second that year, losing the Northern League pennant to the Maples on the last day of the season.
The Northern League was a semi-pro baseball circuit that included teams from eight towns; Brattleboro, Bennington, Rutland, St. Johnsbury, Montpelier, Burlington, St. Albans and Keene, New Hampshire.
Many players in the Northern League were young men who hoped to make their way to the big leagues, (and some of them did). Some were college players who were looking to earn a few dollars during the summer months. The players would sometimes use false names in an effort to protect their amateur status. Others were journeymen who had already played for major league farm teams or had brief experiences in the big leagues.
The Brattleboro Maples team was first formed in 1940. The town had just finished constructing a sports complex on the old fairgrounds with the help of the Works Progress Administration, (WPA). Workers crafted fields for baseball, track and football, as well as a baseball grandstand where dressing quarters were established for the athletic participants.
With this new sports complex Brattleboro joined the Northern League and had one of the best facilities in the state. In 1942 World War II caused the league to cease operations and the baseball circuit emerged again in 1946.
Semi-pro meant that organizations in town would raise money to pay a manager and players to represent the town in the Northern League. The league salary cap for players was about $200 a month and most players received less than that. During the pennant winning season it costs 60 cents for an adult to attend a game.
Having the Maples in town gave the community connections with the big leagues. For example, in 1948 three former Maples players; Dave Ferriss, Chuck Stobbs and Les Layton began the baseball season in the majors. Ferriss and Stobbs were both pitchers for the Red Sox and Layton was an outfielder for the New York Giants.
Their stories give some sense of the varied trajectories of major league careers. Dave Ferriss pitched for the Maples during the 1941 season. He played baseball for Mississippi State University in 1941 and 1942 and was signed by the Red Sox after his 1942 college season. However, Ferriss served in the Air Force from 1942-1945 and joined the Red Sox to start the 1945 season. He pitched in the majors for six years and the Brattleboro Reformer closely followed his career.
Chuck Stobbs was a 17 year old from Norfolk, Virginia when he pitched for the Maples in June, 1947. He pitched two games for the Maples, a one hitter versus St. Johnsbury and a five hitter versus Montpelier, and was then offered a $25,000 bonus to sign with the Red Sox. Stobbs pitched his first game for the Red Sox in September of that year and would go on to pitch in the big leagues for fifteen seasons.
Les Layton played for the Maples in 1941. He was 19 years old and attending Oklahoma University when he played for the Brattleboro team. He would remain in college one more year and then join the Navy during World War II. After the war he would go on to play six years in the minor leagues before joining the New York Giants for 63 games. He played in the outfield and had a .231 batting average with the Giants. He was released after that season and played another four years in the minor leagues before leaving professional baseball.
Another Maple from the 1941 season was Ted Sepkowski. He had just graduated high school and was sent to Brattleboro by a scout to see if he could get some seasoning before joining the Baltimore Oriole organization. While playing for the Maples he played under the name “Sepko” and later went on to play for the Orioles, Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees for three seasons.
Bob Dubuque, the sports editor for the Brattleboro Reformer, wrote this at the end of the 1949 pennant winning season. “It was the tightest race in league history… The Maples did not flag down the flag strictly on skill. They won it with an experienced manager, and great leader, and an inexperienced young ball club. Pitching was more or less seasoned and outstanding. Fielding was leaky,,,Hitting was always a question mark. But the hustle and spirit were always there in abundance. It was a happy club from the first day through the last. That’s a lot more important than you realize. They were simply a nice bunch of guys.”
The Maple’s manager was Stan Benjamin. He had played five seasons in the majors for Philadelphia and Cleveland and another ten years in the minor leagues. Benjamin was originally from Framingham, Massachusetts and finished his professional baseball career coaching the Fresno Cardinals, a minor league team in California.
At the end of the 1948 season he was offered a teaching and coaching position at Greenfield High School in Massachusetts if he could travel across country in 48 hours. He would coach Greenfield’s baseball team from 1948 to 1964. As the 1949 Maples manager Benjamin also played sparingly in the outfield, batted over .350, and even pitched a few innings during the 70 game season. Benjamin managed the Maples in 1949 and 1950.
The strength of the 1949 Maples team was its pitching. Their team batting average was about .230 and they didn’t hit for power. The two most consistent pitchers were Fran Rosso and Bob Nemes In 1949 Rosso had a record of 9 wins and 1 loss. Nemes had 7 wins and 2 losses. Nemes also had big wins against league rival Montpelier.
Fran Rosso was originally from Agawam, Massachusetts. By the time he pitched for the Brattleboro Maples he had played in the minor leagues from 1939 to 1948, with three years served in the military during World War II. In 1944 the right hander was called up by the New York Giants and pitched 4 innings over two games. The rest of his professional time was spent in the minor leagues where he compiled a record of 49 wins and 51 losses.
In 1948 Rosso was hired by Westfield High School in Massachusetts to coach and became the athletic director a few years later. During the 1949 season he pitched for the Maples and led the team to the Northern League pennant.
Bob Nemes, the other Maples star pitcher was just beginning his career. In 1949 he was a sophomore at Notre Dame who compiled a record of 5 wins and no losses at the Catholic college. He was a skinny right-hander from New Jersey who had pitched for the Maples right out of high school for the previous two seasons. After graduating from Notre Dame he would go on to play 4 seasons of minor league ball in the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers farm systems and compile a record of 27 wins and 22 losses. He never made it to the big leagues.
The Maples would play one more season in the Northern League. The costs to run the team were high and attendance at games became less and less. College associations began stricter enforcement of the amateur rules and this brought an end to many semi-pro baseball leagues. A truly amateur version of the Northern League began in the late 1970s and a new version of the Brattleboro Maples continued in the league until 1990.