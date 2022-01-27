BRATTLEBORO — Whatever your collection, an upcoming hobby fair has a spot for your obsession. The Tri-Town Collectors Club will hold a Coin, Sports, Postcard and Comic Book Family Hobby Show from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, at the Brattleboro Holiday Inn Express.
Many dealers and collectors from the tri-state area meet monthly with a daylong series of hobby activities that is packed with fun for the whole family.
Besides the usual coins, currency, vintage postcards, sports cards and comic books there will be collectors looking for new material to purchase.
This month highlights baseball cards from 1957 to 1975 in numerical order to trade or purchase. Hockey, football and basketball cards will also be presented.