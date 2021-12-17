BRATTLEBORO — Whether you're looking to expand that coin collection, make some cash selling it or simply connect with other like-minded folk, an upcoming event may be for you.
The Tri-Town Collectors Club will host a Coin, Sports, Postcard and Comic Book Family Hobby Show, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Brattleboro Holiday Inn Express.
Many dealers and collectors from the tri-state area meet monthly with a day-long series of hobby activities packed with fun for the whole family. Besides the usual offerings of coins, currency, stamps, sports cards and comic books, there will be a special quiz for collectors. This month, two new coin collectors will be present as well as a a collector with a large presentation of vintage sports cards. Show organizer Joe Fuller said he’ll have his usual collection of coins and sports cards available.
There is no admission charge and anyone wishing to set up a card table to sell material may do so by calling Joe Fuller, 802-297-1274.