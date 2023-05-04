MARLBORO — Kevin Tolan from the Vermont Center For Ecostudies will be leading a group on a morning of exploring the vibrant world of vernal pools at 10 a.m. on May 13 at the trailhead kiosk behind the Vermont Distillers building on Route 9.
Guests will hear about the importance of these transient habitats, how to identify the creatures who depend on them, and what to do or not do around them to ensure they continue to function. This is a rain-or-shine event, and guests should dress appropriately. There will be some off-trail hiking but nothing too strenuous. The event is cosponsored by the Vermont Land Trust, VT Center for Ecostudies, and the Hogback Mountain Conservation Association.
Registration is required and limited to 15 people. Register at Hogback Vernal Pool Walk - Vermont Land Trust or go to vlt.org and scroll through the list of events. Parking is available across the road in the large parking lot.