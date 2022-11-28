GUILFORD — Guilford Community Church will hold a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with handcrafts, holiday sweets and decorated wreaths. The popular raffle table will feature a handmade quilt, as well as an American Girl doll and accessories, Vermont products gift basket, Yamaha 76-key electric piano with stand, original artwork, gift cards to area supermarkets, and more.
Quilt raffle tickets can also be purchased via PayPal on the church website, guilfordchurch.org. In the blue menu bar on the home page, click on Holiday Raffle 2022. Be sure to include contact information. Physical tickets will be created and placed in the quilt raffle jar. Drawing for the quilt will be Sunday, Dec. 11; drawing for all other raffle items will take place at the close of the Bazaar on Dec. 3.
All proceeds from the bazaar benefit the church, which actively supports numerous local programs and organizations serving the wider community. For information, contact the church at 802-257-0994 or email guilfordchurch@gmail.com