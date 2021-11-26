All Souls Church online bazaar open
Mark your calendars for the annual All Souls Unitarian Universalist Holiday Bazaar, which will take place at the church on Saturday, December 4, as well as online. A wide array of handmade artisan wreaths and ornaments, art work, gift baskets, all locally made, can be purchased now at special.ascvt.org.
The in-person event will take place outside the West Village Meeting House, 29 South St, in West Brattleboro., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., following COVID protocols.
For more information call 802-254-9377.
Holiday shopping and Bingo
There will be a Holiday Shopping Vendor and Craft Bingo event at the West Halifax Community Hall, 20 Brook Road, on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Join in for an afternoon of holiday shopping with many local vendors and crafters and play bingo to win their products (all the prizes were donated by each vendor/crafter). Vendors will be selling Norwex, neora and sipology, as well as homemade candles, woodworking items, salsa sisters, handmade wreaths and a variety of other Christmas items. Refreshments will be provided. The $5 admission includes all bingo games and a door prize ticket. There will also be a Chinese auction (also donated by each vendor/crafter).