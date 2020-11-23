In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all Brattleboro Town offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, with the exception of emergency services.
Brooks Memorial Library does not allow in-person visits at this time. Curbside visits and on-line services are available.
The Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday. It will re-open for curbside pick-up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28.
Parking is free at all metered spaces and in the pay-and-display lots on Thursday and Friday. Parking will resume regular enforcement hours on Saturday.
All other violations will be enforced.
Trash, recyclables and compost WILL NOT be picked up on Thursday. All usual Thursday collections will be picked up on Friday.
Any questions about the BeeLine Bus should be directed to The Moover (formerly The Current and Connecticut River Transit) at 802-460-7433.