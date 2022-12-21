BRATTLEBORO — In observance of the Christmas holiday this weekend, Brattleboro town offices will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 23. All town offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26.
Brooks Memorial Library will be open on Friday, but will be closed on Saturday and Monday. Trash, recycling and composting will not be affected by the holiday. Collections will be picked up on the regular schedule.
In observance of the New Year's holiday, all Brattleboro town offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. The Brooks Memorial Library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2. Trash, recycling and composting will not be affected by the holiday. Collections will be picked up on the regular schedule