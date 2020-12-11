BRATTLEBORO -- The Recreation & Parks Department will be offering free and virtual “How To” videos for the week of December 14 to 18. Staff will be creating and sharing videos of easy crafts and decorations for you and your family to celebrate winter.
The topics will be as follows:
- Monday, December 14: Candy Cane Crafts
- Tuesday, December 15: Gingerbread Houses
- Wednesday, December 16: Holiday Cookies
- Thursday, December 17: Egg Carton Crafts
- Friday, December 18: Painted Planters
For all programs, events, and an online fillable registration form, visit the website at www.brattleboro.org. For more information call 802-254-5808.