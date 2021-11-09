BELLOWS FALLS -- The Women's Fellowship of the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School St., will host its Holli-Yay Bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured will be a food and bake sale, a grab and go lunch with a choice of soups, finger sandwiches, and dessert for $6, ala carte also available, a raffle of great prizes, indoor tag sale, and costume jewelry. Proceeds are earmarked to benefit the church and other outreach services of the Fellowship.
Fellowship Hall is accessible to all. Enter at the back of the building. Masks please.