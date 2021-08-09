Medicinal Plants of the Home and Garden
Date: Saturday, August 21, 10:00am – noon
Cost: Suggested donation $15-$25
Register by August 19th: https://bit.ly/3AnmG2T
Spend the morning at the homestead of Guilford herbalist, Julie Beet. We’ll sip tea from the garden while strolling through the gardens and land. Learn to identify some of the medicinal plants that grow all around us and discover some easy ones to grow yourself. Return home with a renewed connection to the plants as well as a small potted medicinal plant for your own garden. If you have any questions, email julie@neighborhoodroots.org.
This is a fundraiser for Neighborhood Roots Food Collective, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit – learn more at www.neighborhoodroots.org