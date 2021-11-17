GUILFORD — Guilford Community Church will host a homemade pie sale this Saturday. The drive-through event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Guilford Community Church parking lot, 38 Church Drive.
Volunteers will bake apple, cherry, raspberry, rhubarb, pecan, pumpkin and specialty pies. Customers will remain in their car, and a masked church volunteer will come to car windows to take orders, deliver pies and collect payment of cash, check or credit card.
Pumpkin pies will cost $12, fruit pies $14 and pecan pies $16. All proceeds benefit the church, which actively supports over 15 local programs that serve the community, including Groundworks and The Root Social Justice Center.
For questions, email guilfordchurch@gmail.com