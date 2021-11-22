BRATTLEBORO — Between the furniture, getaways, jewelry, art, china and the many other “treasured goods” that the greater Brattleboro community donated, Brattleboro Area Hospice raised approximately $25,000 at the Treasured Goods Auction. With the help of a great committee of volunteers, over 150 items were gathered. While not all were selected for the auction, many of those that were donated garnered great interest and brought in bids in the range of $1,200 to $4,500.
The BAH Treasured Goods Auction was included in the Iris Love estate auction and therefore drew interest nationally with a number of the bidders from outside the Brattleboro area. Thank you to so many in the community who donated items, worked as volunteers on the auction committee and bid on items that day.
Keep BAH in mind as you continue to clean your basements, attics, garages and sheds because we’re planning on doing this again.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a broad range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. Their programs reflect our community’s values of kindness, decency, and dignity. All services are free of charge and available to anyone living in Southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. To learn more or contact staff, call 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org.
For more information or to RSVP please contact Ellen Smith, Development Director at 802-257-0775, ext. 109 or email ellen.smith@brattleborohospice.org