BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice still has openings for it’s eight-week training for new bereavement volunteers. The dates have changed to Oct. 3 – Nov. 21, in person at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 16 Bradley Ave. This is a chance to be trained and work as a bereavement volunteer, providing emotional support and companionship to individuals grieving the death loss of a loved one.
Applications for the training are being accepted until Sept. 28. An online fillable application is available at https://brattleborohospice.org/how-you-can-help/volunteering or you can contact the office to receive one by email or USPS. No experience is needed and space is limited. Cost for the training is $40 for materials. Following the eight-week training, volunteers are expected to commit to one hour per week spent with a bereaved individual. For more information, contact Lars Hunter, Bereavement Program Coordinator at 802-257-0775 x104, lars.hunter@brattleborohospice.org