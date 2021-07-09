BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Area Hospice's office at 191 Canal Street will reopen to the public on Monday. The office will be open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The organization asks that anyone who is unvaccinated wear a mask when inside the building. Anyone who chooses to wear a mask, for whatever reason, is welcome to do so.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. To learn more call 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org.