BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a four-week Book Discussion Group based on Sallie Tisdale’s book, “Advice for Future Corpses: A Practical Perspective on Death and Dying (And For Those Who Love Them).”
The group will meet via Zoom, from 5 to 6 :30 p.m. this Monday and again on Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14. This event is free and open to the public.
In her book, Tisdale offers a thought-provoking, yet practical perspective on death and dying informed by her many years working as a nurse, with more than a decade in palliative care. She provides a frank, direct, and compassionate meditation on the inevitable.
Space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Patty Dunn, Hospice Program Coordinator at 802-257-0775, ext. 102, or email patty.dunn@brattleborohospice.org.
Located at 191 Canal St., Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. Call 802-257-0775 or visit brattleborohospice.org