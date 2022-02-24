BRATTLEBORO — On Monday evenings beginning March 21 and running through May 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., Brattleboro Area Hospice will hold a hospice volunteer training at the Winston Prouty Center.
Volunteers support neighbors and their families who are living with life-threatening illnesses throughout Windham County. Help may range from errands and gardening to emotional and physical support. Hospice volunteers report that the work is challenging and very rewarding. Training topics include Hospice philosophy, nuts and bolts of volunteering, ethical issues, personal attitudes toward death and dying and grief issues, among others. Presenters include professionals from the community as well as Hospice staff and volunteers.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 28. For more information, call our office at 802-257-0775 or email info@brattleborohospice.org for an application. A $40 contribution is requested to help defray the cost of training materials.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a broad range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. Their programs reflect our community’s values of kindness, decency and dignity. All services free of charge and are available to anyone living in Southeastern Vermont or bordering N.H. towns. To learn more or contact staff, call us at 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleboro hospice.org.