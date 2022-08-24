Brattleboro Area Hospice volunteers support neighbors and their families who are living with life-threatening illnesses throughout Windham County. Help may range from errands and gardening to emotional and physical support. Training topics include hospice philosophy, nuts and bolts of volunteering, ethical issues, personal attitudes toward death and dying, and grief issues, among others. Presenters include professionals from the community as well as Hospice staff and volunteers.
If you have any questions about the training, please call the office at 802-257-0775 or email info@brattleborohospice.org.